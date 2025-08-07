TaskUs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $20…

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced digital services posted revenue of $294.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $272.6 million.

