Taseko: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) on Wednesday reported profit of $15.8 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 3 cents per share.

The metals mining company posted revenue of $83.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGB

