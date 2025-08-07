Target Hospitality: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Thursday reported a loss of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $61.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.