Target: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $935 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $2.05 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $25.21 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.91 billion.

Target expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $9 per share.

