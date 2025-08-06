Talos Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $185.9 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $185.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.05. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $424.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $432.7 million.

