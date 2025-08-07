Talen Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $72 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $72 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.13 per share.

The power generation and infrastructure company posted revenue of $630 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $480.7 million.

