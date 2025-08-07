Take-Two: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 61 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.42 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

Take-Two expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.05 billion to $6.15 billion.

