Tactile Systems Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $3.2 million. On…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $3.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $78.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.8 million.

Tactile Systems Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $310 million to $315 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCMD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.