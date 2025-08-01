T. Rowe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $505.2…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $505.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $2.24.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.74 billion.

