Syndax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Monday reported a loss of $71.8 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Monday reported a loss of $71.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $38 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.