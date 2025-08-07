Synaptics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.7…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The maker of touch-screen technology posted revenue of $282.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $47.8 million, or $1.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Synaptics expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $300 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYNA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.