Sutter Rock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Wednesday reported net income of $62.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.23. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The investment fund posted revenue of $167,300 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $167,000.

