Supernus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $22.5 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 91 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $165.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.1 million.

Supernus expects full-year revenue in the range of $670 million to $700 million.

