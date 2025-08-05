Superior Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The uniform maker posted revenue of $144 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.2 million.

