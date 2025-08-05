Super Micro: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $195.2 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 41 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The server technology company posted revenue of $5.76 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.99 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.05 billion, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.97 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Super Micro expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6 billion to $7 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Super Micro expects full-year revenue of $33 billion.

