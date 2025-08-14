Super League Enterprise: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) on Thursday reported a loss…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of $4.52 per share.

The company posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

