Sunrun: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $279.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $1.07.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $569.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $557.2 million.

