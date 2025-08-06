SunOpta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.4…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The natural and organic food company posted revenue of $191.5 million in the period.

SunOpta expects full-year revenue in the range of $805 million to $815 million.

