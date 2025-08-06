Sunoco LP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sunoco LP (SUN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $86 million in its second quarter.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sunoco LP (SUN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $86 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $5.39 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.