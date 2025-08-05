Suncor Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Tuesday reported profit of $819.6 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 51 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $8.6 billion in the period.

