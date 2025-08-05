Summit Hotel Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) on Tuesday reported a key measure of…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Austin, Texas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $32.7 million, or 27 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 26 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $1.6 million, or 2 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in higher end hotels, based in Austin, Texas, posted revenue of $192.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.