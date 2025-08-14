Strattec Security: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported profit of $8.3 million in its fiscal…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported profit of $8.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $2.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.06 per share.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $152 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.7 million, or $4.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $565.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRT

