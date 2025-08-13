Stratasys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.7 million in…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its second quarter.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $138.1 million in the period.

Stratasys expects full-year earnings in the range of 13 cents to 16 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSYS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.