Stevanato: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $33.7 million.

The Padua, Italy-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines posted revenue of $317.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $302.8 million.

