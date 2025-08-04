Sterling Infrastructure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported second-quarter net income…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $71 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.69 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The civil construction company posted revenue of $614.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.