Stellus Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $10.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 35 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $25.7 million in the period, which also met Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCM

