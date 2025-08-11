Start Preparing for Medical School Applications in College

Applying to medical school can feel overwhelming, especially early in college when the finish line feels far away. But just…

Applying to medical school can feel overwhelming, especially early in college when the finish line feels far away. But just like preparing for college starts long before senior year of high school, laying the groundwork for medical school is something that pays off when every step is done with intentionality.

There’s no perfect formula or one-size-fits-all path, but there are key areas every premed student should focus on to stay on track.

By using the right resources, setting realistic academic goals, building meaningful relationships and getting involved with purpose, you’ll be able to submit an application that reflects not just your qualifications, but your personal growth and readiness for the field you are about to enter.

Here are four foundational ways to get started.

Be Aware of Academic Requirements

A high GPA and strong MCAT score are baseline expectations at most medical schools. Start evaluating these metrics early by visiting the Association of American Medical Colleges’ website, where you’ll find tools like the Medical School Admission Requirements, or MSAR; GPA and MCAT score ranges for accepted students; and other helpful statistics.

Look at the average academic profile of students at the schools you’re interested in. If your GPA or MCAT is below the median, that doesn’t disqualify you. But it does mean the rest of your application needs to reflect strong, unique qualities.

Planning your course schedule with this in mind is key. Spread out your most difficult classes and give yourself space to do well. Take upper-level sciences not just to check boxes, but to reinforce your understanding and prepare for medical school content.

Another often overlooked strategy is taking courses in the humanities, especially writing, ethics, psychology or oral communication. These classes do more than fulfill general education requirements. They help develop skills medical schools are increasingly emphasizing, such as the ability to communicate effectively, think critically about psychosocial aspects of illness and engage empathetically with patients.

Writing-focused courses can also help you become a stronger storyteller, which will pay off when it’s time to craft compelling personal statements and secondary essays.

Connect With Mentors Early

No one gets through the premed journey alone. Having a mentor, whether it’s a professor, prehealth advisor, doctor or older student, can make a huge difference. These relationships offer you more than just advice. Mentors open doors, provide emotional support and can write powerful letters of recommendation when the time comes.

Start by networking with your prehealth advising office — if your school has one — or connect with faculty through your premed classes. Attend organizational events, introduce yourself early and build relationships gradually. The most important quality in a good mentor is that they care about your growth, listen to your goals and push you when needed.

Be Purposeful With Extracurriculars

It’s true that medical schools want well-rounded applicants, but that doesn’t mean you need to join every premed club or volunteer for every opportunity you come across. What matters more than the number of activities is the quality of your involvement.

Start by identifying what matters to you. If you’re interested in public health, join a community health initiative or advocacy group. If you enjoy mentorship, work with a program that supports local students.

Not everything has to be clinical. Your activities should reflect your values and you should be able to show meaningful engagement by the time application season rolls around.

But remember, clinical exposure is essential. Shadowing, volunteering in health care settings or working as a medical scribe are all great ways to understand the realities of medicine and test your motivation for the field.

Research can also be valuable, but keep in mind that you will eventually need to write and discuss your involvement. Genuine curiosity and growth will always shine through.

Journal Your Experiences and Reflections

One of the most effective strategies for preparing for medical school applications is keeping a running journal of your experiences. While tracking hours, leadership roles and achievements is important, go deeper by reflecting on what these experiences teach you about being a future doctor.

As you shadow doctors or interact with patients, write down the moments that stick with you. What does empathy look like in action? How did a doctor show compassion or how did they communicate difficult news with honesty and sensitivity? What interactions or cases inspired you, and what challenged your own views about health care?

These reflections will not only help you process what you’re learning, but they will also help you develop a thoughtful perspective on patient care. When it’s time to write your personal statement or answer interview questions, you’ll have specific examples and insights ready, showing admissions committees that you’ve thought deeply about what it means to practice medicine.

At the end of the day, admissions committees are looking for people, not just “perfect” resumes. They want thoughtful, driven individuals who are academically prepared, socially aware and emotionally mature. Use your college years to grow in those areas and you’ll be more than just a competitive applicant; you’ll show that you are ready to be a well-prepared future doctor.

