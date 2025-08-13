Star Equity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Wednesday reported profit of…

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.86 per share.

The diagnostic services and imaging company posted revenue of $23.7 million in the period.

