Standard Motor Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Tuesday reported…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $25.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The auto parts maker posted revenue of $493.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $450 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.