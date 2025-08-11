Standard BioTools: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Monday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Monday reported a loss of $33.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $42 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.8 million.

