Staar Surgical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.

The maker of implantable lenses posted revenue of $44.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.6 million.

