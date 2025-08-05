SSR Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $90.1 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $90.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The precious metals mining company posted revenue of $405.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSRM

