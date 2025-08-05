Spyre Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.7 million…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.7 million in its second quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 73 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYRE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.