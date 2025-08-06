Live Radio
Sprott: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2025, 7:19 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sprott Inc. (SII) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.5 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $65.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SII

