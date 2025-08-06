Sprott: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sprott Inc. (SII) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.5 million in its second…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sprott Inc. (SII) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.5 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $65.2 million in the period.

