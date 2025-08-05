Spire: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $20.9…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $20.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $421.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $413 million.

Spire expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share.

