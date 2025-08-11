Sphere Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $151.8 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $151.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $3.39. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to $2.71 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.57 per share.

The company posted revenue of $282.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $281.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPHR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.