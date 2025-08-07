Spectrum: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $19.9 million.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.24 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $699.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $738.6 million.

