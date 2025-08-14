Live Radio
Spartan Stores: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2025, 7:47 AM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Spartan Stores Inc. (SPTN) on Thursday reported net income of $6.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The grocery store operator and grocery distributor posted revenue of $2.27 billion in the period.

