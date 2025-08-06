Southwest Gas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.9 million…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWX

