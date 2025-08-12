Southland: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.3 million…

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The infrastructure construction company posted revenue of $215.4 million in the period.

