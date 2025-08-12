Sotherly Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability…

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $4.3 million, or 21 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $416,000, or 2 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, posted revenue of $48.8 million in the period.

Sotherly Hotels expects full-year funds from operations to be 29 cents to 32 cents per share.

