Somnigroup International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $99 million.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The mattress maker posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Somnigroup International expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.70 per share.

