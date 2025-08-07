Solventum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $90 million. The…

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $90 million.

The Maplewood, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.69 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The health care company posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

Solventum expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $5.95 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOLV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOLV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.