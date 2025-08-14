SolarMax Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — SolarMax Technology, Inc. (SMXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — SolarMax Technology, Inc. (SMXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Riverside, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The solar and renewable energy company posted revenue of $6.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMXT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.