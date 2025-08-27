Smucker: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.9 million…

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $9.50 per share.

