Smart Sand: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) on Tuesday reported earnings of $21.4 million in its second quarter.

The Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $85.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SND

