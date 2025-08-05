Skyworks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $105 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $965 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $939.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Skyworks expects its per-share earnings to be $1.40.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.03 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

