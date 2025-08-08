Live Radio
Skechers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2025, 4:26 PM

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $170.5 million.

The Manhattan Beach, California-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The shoe company posted revenue of $2.44 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.33 billion.

