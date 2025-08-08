Skechers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of…

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $170.5 million.

The Manhattan Beach, California-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The shoe company posted revenue of $2.44 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.33 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.