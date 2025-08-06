SK Telecom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SK Telecom Co. (SKM) on Wednesday reported net…

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SK Telecom Co. (SKM) on Wednesday reported net income of $59.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period.

