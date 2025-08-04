Sitio Royalties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $7.3 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $7.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $145.7 million in the period.

